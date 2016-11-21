Tree.com Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) shares rose on Monday Nov 21 with lower trade volume than normal after a number of analysts weighed in on the investing value of the stock, raising the price target of stock.
Meanwhile, stocks were set to open higher this morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YMZ6, +0.20% was 10 points, or less than 0.1%, higher at 18,863, while S&P 500 index futures ESZ6, +0.44% rose 3.95 points, or 0.2%, at 2,184.75. Nasdaq-100 NQZ6, +0.74% added 12.25 points, or 0.2%, to 4,820.75.
Tree.com Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $102.00 to $122.00. The company currently has a rating of Buy on the shares. The one-year price target of $113.27 is above the opening price of $101.15, resulting a number of other analysts to report on the company recently. Looking back over the last 52 weeks, Tree.com Inc. stock has a high of $112.00.
Tree.com Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) shares last traded at $101.50, a jump of $1.50 or 1.50% from the previous closing price. Opening at $101.15, they fluctuated from $100.26 and $101.95 throughout the day.
Tree.com Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) now has a market cap of 1.20B.
Tree.com Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) Average Daily Trading Volume
The stock’s average daily volume is 376,074 shares out of a total float 7,135,000 and some 34,855 shares crossed the trading desk yesterday, below normal. Investors often use swings in trading volume to determine large volume accumulation or circulation by institutional investors, so look for trading volume to pick up in the coming days.
As with all potential breakouts, investors watch for volume to be at least 40%-50% higher than normal on the breakout to show that fund managers and other professional investors are jumping in.
Institutional sponsorship is defined by ownership of a stock by mutual funds, banks, pension funds and other large institutions.
These instituitional investors retain substantial teams of analysts researching thousands of stocks, so it is good validation to see them buying a stock you’re considering.
Tree.com Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) Moving Averages
A moving average can also act as support or resistance. In an uptrend a 50-day, 100-day or 200-day moving average may act as a support level, as shown in the figure below.
This is because the average acts like a floor (support), so the price bounces up off of it.
In a downtrend a moving average may act as resistance; like a ceiling, the price hits it and then starts to drop again.
By following the activity of these professional investors and how they influence moving averages,it allows for traders to make more useful choices on trades.
With that in mind, Tree.com Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) now has a 50-day MA of $89.05 and 200-day MA of $90.63. It has traded in a 52-week range between $52.11 – 112.00 and today’s last price is 9.38%% lower than the 52 week high of $112.00.
Indeed, earnings growth is among the most critical things to look at in regards to stock investing and, accordingly, investors look for companies that have grown their earnings by at least 25% over the past 3 years.
DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of the website. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial adviser before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please see our terms and conditions page.