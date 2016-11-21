TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares rose on Monday Nov 21 with lower trade volume than normal after a number of analysts weighed in on the investing value of the stock and reiterated thier respective ratings.
Meanwhile, stocks were set to open higher this morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YMZ6, +0.20% was 10 points, or less than 0.1%, higher at 18,863, while S&P 500 index futures ESZ6, +0.44% rose 3.95 points, or 0.2%, at 2,184.75. Nasdaq-100 NQZ6, +0.74% added 12.25 points, or 0.2%, to 4,820.75.
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) had its Hold rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research note to investors. With a rating of Hold on the shares, TripAdvisor Inc. has a 52-week high of $87.50. The one-year price target of $53.80 is higher than the opening price of $51.30, that has caused a fair amount of other analysts to comment on the stock recently. Share prices often trend to the upside on recommendations and new price targets of professional analysts.
Shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) opened at $51.30 on Monday trading between $50.93 and $51.86, and last traded at $51.61, a jump of $0.82 or 1.61% from the previous closing price.
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) currently has a market cap of 7.52B.
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) Average Daily Trading Volume
211,515 shares traded hands yesterday, below normal, out of a total float 114,285,000. Momentum traders often use upticks in trading volume to identify heavy volume aggregation or distribution by institutional investors, so trading volume is likely to increase in the next few days.
However, a single day of high volume buy side trading is not enough to affirm a trend. So market traders will continue to watch for institutional sponsorship as a signal that financial institutions are moving forward.
Institutional sponsorship is defined by ownership of a stock by mutual funds, banks, pension funds and other large institutions.
Professional investors such as these have teams of analysts that investigate thousands of stocks. Thus, watching their interests is a good way to make sure you are buying the right stocks.
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) Moving Averages
A moving average can also act as support or resistance. In an uptrend a 50-day, 100-day or 200-day moving average may act as a support level, as shown in the figure below.
This is because the average acts like a floor (support), so the price bounces up off of it.
In a downtrend a moving average may act as resistance; like a ceiling, the price hits it and then starts to drop again.
By spotting trends, moving averages allow investors to make those trends work in their favor and increase the number of winning trades.
Trades for TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) have ranged from $48.52 – 87.50, and the stock now has a 50-day MA of $60.50 and 200-day MA of $63.65. Today’s last price is 41.02%% under the 52 week high of $87.50.
Earnings growth is a critical factor to research when buying stocks and investors identify companies that have increased their earnings by at least 25% for 3 consecutive years.
DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of the website. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial adviser before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please see our terms and conditions page.