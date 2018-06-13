Headlines
Norway wants to get its own cryptocurrency
Jun 13th, 2018With governments around the world deciding how to approach cryptocurrencies, the world is observing patiently what some of the developed countries decide...
Business
Buffett Had Intended To Invest $3 Billion In Uber But Talks flopped
Jun 13th, 2018
Warren Buffett had expressed interest of investing $3 billion in Uber Technologies Inc but talks flopped after the parties failed to agree on the terms plus the magnitude of the deal. This was...
- Canada Plans To Acquire Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Oil Project
- Ethereum Named Top Public Blockchain in New Index
- 2018 FIFA World Cup New Stream Options Annouced
- Finnish gambling monopoly removes over 100 jobs
- Samsung Electronics To Pay $539 Million To Apple In Design Patent Infringement Retrial
- Paypal Holdings Will Soon Be Part Of Google’s G Pay Service
- T-Mobile Owner Company Issues Small Business With A Refraining Order Against Using Pink Logo
- Mergers and Acquisitions; the impact they have on various industries
Technology
Microsoft And Xiaomi Ink AI And Cloud Computing Partnership Deal
Mar 5th, 2018
Software maker Microsoft and Chinese device manufacturer Xiaomi have signed a deal which will see the two tech companies partner on hardware services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence....
- Apple Sets Release Date For The HomePod Smart Speaker
- Facebook Working To Enable Cross-Posting Of Instagram Stories On WhatsApp
- Number Of China Mobile’s 4G Subscribers To Surpass 0.7 billion In 2018
- Broadcom’s Acquisition Bid To Be Rebuffed By Qualcomm
- Facebook Acquires Teen Mobile App TBH For Under $100 Million
- To Offer Internet-Only Service In New Markets
- The API Automation Portal Of DreamFactory Is Now On Oracle Cloud
- HP In Efforts To Promote Education In Third World
Health
Reasons behind the popularity of HGH injections – Why are people using them
Jun 6th, 2018
Are you a sports fan? If answered yes, you must have heard about the human growth hormone which is commonly known as HGH. Sportspersons usually relate human growth hormones with usage of steroid...
- Apple Begins Crackdown On CallKit Apps In China Due To New Laws
- Berkshire, Amazon And JPMorgan To Team Up In Reducing Healthcare Costs
- Escalating Anxiety Symptoms Could be Early Indicator of Alzheimer’s Disease
- Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Approval From The FDA For A Second Indication
- Former CDC Head Announces New $225 Million Global Health Initiative
- Loxo Oncology To Seek FDA Approval Of Larotrectinib After Positive Response
- Cherokee Nation Sues Opioid Distributors Over Drug Epidemic Among Tribal Nation
- Is the World Ready for Sexual Data Tracking Condoms?
Economy
America At The Verge Of ItsBiggest Labor Strike In Decades
Jun 11th, 2018
We might soon be witnessing the largest strike in the nation- of UPS and Teamsters. It was on Tuesday the union pronounced that its members voted massively in favor of going on strike in case...
- Amazon Eyeing Physical Stores In France
- US Pending Home Sales Rebounded in June
- Oil Falls Against Heavy Supply, Surprising Analysts
- Factory Growth Slows, Will We Still See A Rate Hike?
- US Economy Expanded at Its Weakest Pace in Three Years in 2017 Q1
- Retail Closures Accelerate In The United States As E-commerce Grows
- Trump Administration Rolls Back Federal Protections for Those with Student Loans in Default
- Dollar Slides from 14-Year High; Can it Bounce Back?