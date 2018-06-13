Headlines

Business

Buffett Had Intended To Invest $3 Billion In Uber But Talks flopped

Jun 13th, 2018

Buffett Had Intended To Invest $3 Billion In Uber But Talks flopped

Warren Buffett had expressed interest of investing $3 billion in Uber Technologies Inc but talks flopped after the parties failed to agree on the terms plus the magnitude of the deal. This was... 

Technology

Microsoft And Xiaomi Ink AI And Cloud Computing Partnership Deal

Mar 5th, 2018

Microsoft And Xiaomi Ink AI And Cloud Computing Partnership Deal

Software maker Microsoft and Chinese device manufacturer Xiaomi have signed a deal which will see the two tech companies partner on hardware services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.... 

Health

Reasons behind the popularity of HGH injections – Why are people using them

Jun 6th, 2018

Reasons behind the popularity of HGH injections – Why are people using them

Are you a sports fan? If answered yes, you must have heard about the human growth hormone which is commonly known as HGH. Sportspersons usually relate human growth hormones with usage of steroid... 

Economy

America At The Verge Of ItsBiggest Labor Strike In Decades

Jun 11th, 2018

America At The Verge Of ItsBiggest Labor Strike In Decades

We might soon be witnessing the largest strike in the nation- of UPS and Teamsters. It was on Tuesday the union pronounced that its members voted massively in favor of going on strike in case... 