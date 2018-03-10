Walmart To Launch Four More Private-Label Apparel Brands

Big box retailer Walmart has announced that it will be unveiling private-label fashion brands numbering four as it looks to take on Amazon and Target who have aggressively ventured into this segment. The private label brand will consist of women’s, kids’ and men’s clothing. Walmart will make the private-label brands available in stores and online starting March 1.

There will be two private-label brands for women and these will be Time and Tru and Terra & Sky. The former will cater for sizes that range between XS and XXXL while the latter will be a plus-size brand meant for sizes ranging between 14W and 30W. Walmart’s private-label brand for children will be known as Wonder Nation and will cater for sizes ranging between 4 and 18. The private-label brand for men will be known as George and will comprise of sizes ranging between S and XXXL.

Store remodeling

Other steps that Walmart is taking to improve its apparel departments include upgrading signage as well as remodeling some stores to allow for new fitting rooms and open floor plans.

“We have 150 million Americans who shop Walmart every single week. We’re committed to being a destination for on-trend, quality fashion and basics for a broad range of customers,” the apparel senior vice president at Walmart, Deanah Baker, said.

Last year in February Walmart’s rival Target disclosed that it was launching over a dozen private-label fashion brands. Some of the brands include one targeting children named Cat & Jack as well as a denim brand for women called Universal Thread. In the recent past Target has also launched a fragrance brand known as Good Chemistry. Target has set aside a three-year investment of $7 billion for these efforts.

Online apparel sales

Amazon on the other hand has also introduced its own private-label fashion brands such as GoodThreads targeting men and a women’s brand known as Lark & Ro. Technologies such as Amazon Wardrobe have also been introduced by the online retailer with a view to driving sales. According to Euromonitor online apparel sales are expected to grow to a figure of $94 billion in the next three years.

The launch of private-label fashion brands by Walmart comes in the wake of the big box retailer announcing that it has raised the minimum age necessary to acquire firearms in the United States from 18 to 21. This comes in the wake of a mass shooting by a 19-year old in a high school in Florida. Items which resemble assault rifles will also be taken down from Walmart’s website and this includes toys.