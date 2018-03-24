AbbVie (ABBV) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann cut shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE ABBV) traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. 14,252,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580,511. AbbVie has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $155,780.16, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.32%.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 109.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AbbVie (ABBV) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/abbvie-abbv-given-a-125-00-price-target-by-jefferies-group-analysts.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.