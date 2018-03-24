AbbVie (ABBV) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.47.

AbbVie (ABBV) traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,252,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $155,780.16, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.32%.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 18,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $2,151,368.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,536.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 109.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

