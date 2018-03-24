Accenture (ACN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $147.35 on Thursday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $95,437.81, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $500,073.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 34,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $5,235,442.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,145,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,249 shares of company stock valued at $18,106,228. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,977,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,068,260,000 after buying an additional 2,450,772 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,280,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,343,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,940,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,275,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,919,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,166,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 89.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,670,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,909,000 after buying an additional 2,200,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/accenture-acn-rating-reiterated-by-william-blair.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.