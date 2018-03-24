Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adesto Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6936526260419 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOTS shares. B. Riley started coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

IOTS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 93,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,704. The company has a market cap of $160.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.73. Adesto Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, VP Janet Wang sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

