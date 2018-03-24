Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARPO stock remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 and a PE ratio of -6.58.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing treatments for ocular disease. Its lead product candidate is AKB-9778. Its other two pipeline programs include AKB-4924 and ARP-1536. AKB-9778 is a small molecule activator of the Tie-2 pathway, which is being developed for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR).

