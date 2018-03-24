Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media coverage about Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agile Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0067225030417 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,210. The company has a market cap of $100.35, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

