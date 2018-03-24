Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) versus CMS Energy (CMS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and CMS Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00 CMS Energy 0 5 7 0 2.58

CMS Energy has a consensus price target of $48.41, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Given CMS Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and CMS Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.56 billion 2.78 $148.95 million $0.37 27.05 CMS Energy $6.58 billion 1.86 $460.00 million $1.64 26.37

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. CMS Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and CMS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 9.82% 8.36% 2.78% CMS Energy 6.99% 13.60% 2.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of CMS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CMS Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMS Energy has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CMS Energy pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CMS Energy has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

CMS Energy beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production. The Company is the parent holding company of various subsidiaries, including Consumers Energy Company (Consumers), an electric and gas utility company, and CMS Enterprises Company (CMS Enterprises), a domestic independent power producer. Consumers serves individuals and businesses operating in the alternative energy, automotive, chemical, metal, and food products industries, as well as a group of other industries.

