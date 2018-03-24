Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Insider Nauman (Nick) Toor Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 53,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$56,175.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 21,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$22,260.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 56,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$56,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 54,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$58,968.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 152,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 30,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$32,940.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 65,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$67,568.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00.

Shares of ARG stock remained flat at $C$1.01 during trading on Friday. 85,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,600. Amerigo Resources LTD has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of $186.88, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of C$46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.57 million.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA (MVC), pursuant to a long-term contractual relationship with the El Teniente Division (DET) of Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco).

