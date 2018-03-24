Analysts Anticipate Andina Acquisition Corp (TGLS) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGLS) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Andina Acquisition’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Andina Acquisition an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

TGLS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.56. 16,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,331. The company has a market cap of $331.30, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.66. Andina Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Andina Acquisition’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Andina Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andina Acquisition

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

