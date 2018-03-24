Analysts Set EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ENLC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 518,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,796. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,677.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC now owns 1,661,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $638,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 128.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 38,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

