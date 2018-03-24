Analysts Set Renasant Corp. (RNST) Target Price at $45.25

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $47.00 price target on Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, Director J Niles Mcneel sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $396,933.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at $657,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Rick Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 232,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,166. Renasant has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,118.78, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

