Analysts Set WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Target Price at $218.00

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo raised WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 214,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after buying an additional 38,427 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCG stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,480.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $136.83 and a fifty-two week high of $221.75.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

