Analyzing Colony Capital (CLNY) and Starwood Waypoint Homes (SFR)

Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) and Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and Starwood Waypoint Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital 31.43% 3.16% 2.88% Starwood Waypoint Homes -13.10% -2.63% -1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Capital and Starwood Waypoint Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital N/A N/A N/A $0.83 N/A Starwood Waypoint Homes $575.68 million 8.28 -$81.26 million ($0.28) -132.61

Colony Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Starwood Waypoint Homes. Starwood Waypoint Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Starwood Waypoint Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Colony Capital and Starwood Waypoint Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Starwood Waypoint Homes 0 2 6 0 2.75

Starwood Waypoint Homes has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%.

Dividends

Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share. Starwood Waypoint Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colony Capital pays out 192.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Waypoint Homes pays out -314.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Capital has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Starwood Waypoint Homes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Colony Capital beats Starwood Waypoint Homes on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc., formerly Colony Financial, Inc., is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles. Through its global investment management business, it has over $18.8 billion of assets under management. Its business objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through a diversified portfolio of direct and indirect real estate-related equity and real estate debt investments, and fee bearing management contracts on investment funds that it manages.

Starwood Waypoint Homes Company Profile

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents. The Company operates through two segments, which are represented by its portfolio of SFR homes and its portfolio of NPLs owned in the joint venture with Prime Asset Fund VI, LLC (Prime). The Company identifies and pursues individual home acquisition opportunities through various sources, including multiple listing services (MLS) listings, foreclosure auctions and short sales. As of December 31, 2016, its SFR portfolio consisted of 31,684 owned homes, including 31,065 rental homes and 619 homes that it does not intend to hold for the long term.

