Analyzing Oxford Industries (OXM) and Its Competitors

Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) is one of 53 public companies in the “APPAREL” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oxford Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

This table compares Oxford Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries 4.83% 14.26% 8.29% Oxford Industries Competitors -21.11% -1.10% 2.29%

Dividends

Oxford Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oxford Industries pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 42.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Industries has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $1.02 billion $52.46 million 25.05 Oxford Industries Competitors $3.41 billion $202.83 million -18.35

Oxford Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Industries. Oxford Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Industries has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oxford Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 0 2 7 0 2.78 Oxford Industries Competitors 459 2930 4118 146 2.52

Oxford Industries currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. As a group, “APPAREL” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Oxford Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “APPAREL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “APPAREL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, other owned brands and licensed brands, as well as private label apparel products. It distributes its lifestyle branded products through its direct to consumer channels, consisting of its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores and its e-commerce sites for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, and through its wholesale distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 128 Tommy Bahama and 40 Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets and distributes men’s and women’s sportswear and related products. Tommy Bahama products are available in the Tommy Bahama stores and on its Website, tommybahama.com, as well as in department stores and independent specialty stores throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.