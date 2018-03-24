Analyzing Vector Group (VGR) & Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)

Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Vector Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Japan Tobacco does not pay a dividend. Vector Group pays out 284.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vector Group and Japan Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group $1.81 billion 1.48 $84.57 million $0.56 35.42 Japan Tobacco $19.09 billion 2.81 $3.88 billion N/A N/A

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Vector Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vector Group and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group 4.68% -28.77% 6.22% Japan Tobacco 18.36% 15.03% 8.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vector Group and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Vector Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vector Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats Vector Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc. (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. The Company’s segments include Tobacco, E-Cigarettes and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The E-Cigarettes segment includes the operations of the Company’s e-cigarette business. The Real Estate segment includes the Company’s investments in New Valley LLC. The Company owns and seeks to acquire investment interests in a range of domestic and international real estate projects through debt and equity investments.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tobacco products, primarily cigarettes in Japan and internationally. It also distributes imported tobacco products. The company offers its tobacco products primarily under the Winston, Camel, Mevius, LD, Benson & Hedges (B&H), Glamour, Sobranie, Silk Cut, Natural American Spirit, Seven Stars, Pianissimo, Peace, HOPE, and other brand names. In addition, it engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic diseases, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The companys pharmaceutical products include Riona tablets for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia, Remitch capsules for pruritus, and KAYEXALATE dry syrup for hyperkalemia; FUTHAN for injection, a protease inhibitor; ANTEBATE, a topical corticosteroid; CEDARTOLEN sublingual immunotherapy drugs; MITICURE House Dust Mite sublingual tablets; and Truvada, Stribild, Genvoya, and Descovy combination tablets for HIV. Further, it manufactures and sells staple food products, including frozen noodles, frozen rice, packed-cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

