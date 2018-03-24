Argus (ARGUS) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. Argus has a total market cap of $16,596.00 and $583.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Argus has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00629999 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005187 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000584 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

