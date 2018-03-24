AsiaCoin Price Up 67.6% Over Last Week (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, AsiaCoin has traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AsiaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AsiaCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $2,288.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000542 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin Coin Profile

AsiaCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 1,394,290,109 coins. The official website for AsiaCoin is www.thecoin.asia. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first year stake interest set at a high 100% – whcih subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no premine. “

Buying and Selling AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy AsiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AsiaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AsiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

