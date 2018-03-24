Atomic Coin Price Reaches $0.0175 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Atomic Coin has a market capitalization of $263,456.00 and approximately $339.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Coin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Atomic Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00635624 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005247 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003451 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

About Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 15,040,815 tokens. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Coin is an hybrid PoW/PoS using the Scrypt algorithm. 100% PoS interest will be reduced after 3 months after launch. “

Atomic Coin Token Trading

Atomic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

