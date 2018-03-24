Attunity (ATTU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Attunity earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.9648752619682 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Attunity in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Attunity in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ATTU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,779. Attunity has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Attunity had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. equities analysts predict that Attunity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

