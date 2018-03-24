AudioCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,491.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. AudioCoin has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $17,491.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00629999 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005187 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000584 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001526 BTC.

About AudioCoin

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 861,149,062 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

