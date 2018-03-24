Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.01

Media headlines about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.9454752371885 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

BW stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.25. 1,435,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.71 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 41,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $244,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 1,512,713 shares of company stock worth $9,137,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/babcock-wilcox-enterprises-bw-earns-media-impact-rating-of-0-01.html.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.