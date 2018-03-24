BidaskClub Downgrades The Medicines (MDCO) to Sell

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup raised shares of The Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

MDCO stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. 661,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,253. The Medicines has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $2,402.60, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.74.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.71). The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 316.40% and a negative net margin of 1,035.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that The Medicines will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Crouse sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Medicines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

