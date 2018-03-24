BidaskClub Upgrades J. B. Hunt (JBHT) to Strong-Buy

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. B. Hunt from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus began coverage on J. B. Hunt in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.45.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,156. J. B. Hunt has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $126.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13,041.03, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. J. B. Hunt had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that J. B. Hunt will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in J. B. Hunt by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in J. B. Hunt in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in J. B. Hunt by 2,190.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J. B. Hunt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in J. B. Hunt by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. B. Hunt Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

