Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

News articles about Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Big 5 Sporting Goods earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4784776177922 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 592,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $142.52, a PE ratio of 220.07 and a beta of -0.46.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.18 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.67%.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $197,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,390 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

