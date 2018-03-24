Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridgepoint Education earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1798791986545 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BPI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. 68,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,658. Bridgepoint Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $188.48, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc (Bridgepoint) is a provider of postsecondary education services. The Company’s academic institutions include Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Bridgepoint’s institutions conduct ongoing faculty and student assessment processes, and provide a range of student services.

