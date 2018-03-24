Brokerages Set A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Target Price at $7.75

Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEN. Dougherty & Co lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,202. A10 Networks has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 10,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $60,978.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,011,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,489,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,793 over the last three months. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

