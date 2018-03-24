Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (CFP) PT at $28.75

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.75.

CFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Canfor alerts:

In other Canfor news, Director Patrick Elliott sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$31,310.00.

Shares of CFP stock traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.91. 576,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,352. The firm has a market cap of $3,910.00, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.81. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$17.31 and a 1 year high of C$31.87.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (CFP) PT at $28.75” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/brokerages-set-canfor-co-cfp-pt-at-28-75.html.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation is an integrated forest products company. The Company produces softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. Its segments include lumber, and pulp and paper. Its lumber segment includes logging operations, and manufacturing and sale of various grades, widths and lengths of lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and wood pellets.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.