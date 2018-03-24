Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources (GSS) Target Price at $0.98

Shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Golden Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a $0.95 price target on Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Golden Star Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 753,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 767.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 129,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,999,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

GSS stock remained flat at $$0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,016,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,584. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $362.27, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.59.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

