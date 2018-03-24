Brokerages Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) PT at $31.38

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $35.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 625,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,606. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $1,888.69, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.47.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.06%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $39,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,908.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,919,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 579,541 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,337,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,948 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,742,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,841,000 after purchasing an additional 175,228 shares during the last quarter.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

