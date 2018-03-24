Brokerages Set Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) PT at $71.09

Shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS lowered Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO John L. Stauch sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $168,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,671.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pentair plc. Ordinary Share will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

