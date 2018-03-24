Camping World (CWH) & Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Critical Analysis

Camping World (NYSE: CWH) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camping World and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $4.29 billion 0.66 $28.36 million $0.02 1,612.81 Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.78 billion 2.85 $1.63 billion $7.53 15.54

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Camping World. Royal Caribbean Cruises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camping World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -0.42% 384.26% 6.57% Royal Caribbean Cruises 18.51% 16.22% 7.35%

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Camping World pays out 1,600.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Caribbean Cruises has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Royal Caribbean Cruises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Camping World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Camping World has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Camping World and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 0 12 0 3.00 Royal Caribbean Cruises 1 3 9 0 2.62

Camping World currently has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.76%. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus price target of $137.85, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Camping World on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories. Within the Retail segment, it derives revenue from the sale of the products, including new vehicles; used vehicles; parts and service, including RV accessories and supplies, and finance and insurance. The Company provides its offerings through its two brands: Good Sam and Camping World. Its Camping World brand operates a network of RV centric retail locations in the United States.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands). Together, its Global Brands and its Partner Brands operate a combined total of 49 ships in the cruise vacation industry with an aggregate capacity of approximately 123,270 berths as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s ships offer a selection of itineraries that call on approximately 535 destinations in 105 countries, covering all seven continents. Royal Caribbean International offers a range of itineraries to the destinations, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 24 nights.

