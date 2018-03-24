Carnival (CCL) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Carnival (CCL) traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,133. The company has a market cap of $35,362.16, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Carnival has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $332,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,364 shares of company stock valued at $22,422,561. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 367.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

