Celadon Group (CGI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celadon Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8875877248084 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CGI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 233,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,011. Celadon Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.87.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

