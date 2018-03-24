Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Celgene worth $150,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Celgene by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,199,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,655,000 after buying an additional 50,479 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after buying an additional 457,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Global Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,128,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr lowered Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,371.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $887,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,947.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/celgene-co-celg-position-reduced-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.