Colonial Coal International Corp (CAD) Insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 42,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 1,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$160.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 16,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,560.00.

CAD stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.24. 720,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,678. Colonial Coal International Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -1.67.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal activities include acquisition, exploration and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its portfolio projects include Flatbed Coal Project, Tuya River Project and Huguenot Coal Project. Its Flatbed Coal Project is a metallurgical coal project consisting of approximately eight coal licenses covering a total area of approximately 9,610 hectares.

