Commercial Metals (CMC) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research report released on Friday morning. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (CMC) traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $20.39. 3,218,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2,438.77, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

In other news, CAO Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 229,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Commercial Metals (CMC) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/commercial-metals-cmc-given-buy-rating-at-jefferies-group.html.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.