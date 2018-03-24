Comparing AllianceBernstein Income Fund (ACG) and Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

AllianceBernstein Income Fund (NYSE: ACG) and Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein Income Fund and Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Income Fund N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -791.00 Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AllianceBernstein Income Fund and Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Income Fund 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

AllianceBernstein Income Fund currently has a consensus price target of $0.30, suggesting a potential downside of 96.21%. Given AllianceBernstein Income Fund’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein Income Fund is more favorable than Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust does not pay a dividend. AllianceBernstein Income Fund pays out -3,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein Income Fund and Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Income Fund -56.13% -3.11% -1.95% Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AllianceBernstein Income Fund has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Income Fund beats Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AllianceBernstein Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Income Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is high current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund invests its net assets in income-producing securities. The Fund invests its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements pertaining to the United States Government securities. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes capital goods; communications, including media and telecommunications; consumer cyclical, including automotive, entertainment, retailers and other; consumer non-cyclical; energy; other industrial; services; technology; transportation services; financial institutions, including banking, finance, other finance and real estate investment trusts, and utilities, such as electric. AllianceBernstein L.P. is the Fund’s investment advisor.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings. It also has the ability to invest up to 20% of its managed assets in securities other than taxable municipal securities. It may invest at least 80% of its managed assets in securities that at the time of purchase are investment-grade quality. It invests in various sectors, including utilities, transportation, education, tobacco, commercial services and supplies, and housing. The Trust’s investment manager is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

