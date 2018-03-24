Comparing Boot Barn (BOOT) & The Competition

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) is one of 191 public companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boot Barn to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Boot Barn has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boot Barn and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 2 6 0 2.75 Boot Barn Competitors 2108 11427 15201 588 2.49

Boot Barn presently has a consensus price target of $17.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Boot Barn’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boot Barn has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boot Barn and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $629.82 million $14.19 million 18.77 Boot Barn Competitors $8.90 billion $395.71 million -625.94

Boot Barn’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boot Barn. Boot Barn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Boot Barn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 3.67% 9.55% 3.11% Boot Barn Competitors -0.22% -207.99% 3.82%

Summary

Boot Barn competitors beat Boot Barn on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s stores are located in or near neighborhood shopping centers with trade areas of approximately five or more miles, and it has opened stores in malls and outlet center locations. The Company’s stores average an area of approximately 11,490 square feet and feature an assortment of brands and styles. It also carries assortments of denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry and accessories. The Company’s western assortment includes various brands, such as Ariat, Dan Post, Justin, Levi Strauss, Lucchese, Miss Me, Montana Silversmiths, Resistol and Wrangler. Its work assortment includes rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim and shirts. Its other brands include Carhartt, Georgia, Timberland Pro and Wolverine. As of September 12, 2017, the Company operated 218 stores in 31 states.

