Comparing HRG Group (HRG) and Its Peers

HRG Group (NYSE: HRG) is one of 19 public companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HRG Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HRG Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HRG Group Competitors 98 573 700 33 2.48

As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 23.63%. Given HRG Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HRG Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of HRG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HRG Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HRG Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HRG Group $5.01 billion $106.00 million 7.36 HRG Group Competitors $7.93 billion $546.18 million 8.98

HRG Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HRG Group. HRG Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

HRG Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRG Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HRG Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRG Group 8.94% -6.02% -0.37% HRG Group Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Summary

HRG Group rivals beat HRG Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About HRG Group

HRG Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Insurance. The Consumer Products segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (Spectrum Brands). The Insurance segment includes its subsidiary, Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd. (Front Street). Through Spectrum Brands, the Company is a diversified global branded consumer products company. The Company offers seven product categories: consumer batteries, small appliances, global pet supplies, home and garden control products, personal care products, hardware and home improvement products and global auto care. Through Front Street, the Company is engaged in the business of providing long-term reinsurance, including reinsurance to the specialty insurance sector of fixed, deferred and payout annuities.

