Comparing Quantenna Communications (QTNA) & Its Peers

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ: QTNA) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “TELECOMM SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quantenna Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantenna Communications and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications $176.36 million $34.41 million 15.51 Quantenna Communications Competitors $17.48 billion $1.84 billion 63.64

Quantenna Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quantenna Communications. Quantenna Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quantenna Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications 19.51% 0.96% 0.77% Quantenna Communications Competitors 2.35% -36.53% -2.08%

Risk & Volatility

Quantenna Communications has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantenna Communications’ rivals have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quantenna Communications and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications 0 1 4 0 2.80 Quantenna Communications Competitors 704 2138 2107 108 2.32

Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. As a group, “TELECOMM SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Quantenna Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quantenna Communications is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Quantenna Communications beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc. is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content. The Company combines its wireless systems and software expertise with radio frequency, mixed-signal and digital semiconductor design skills to provide solutions to its customers. Its products include QSR10G, QSR2000, QSR1000, QHS710 and MAUI. The Company offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes. Its solutions portfolio consists of various generations of its radio frequency chip and its digital baseband chip, which together support the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n and 802.11ac.

