Comparing Ssp Group (SSPPF) & Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA)

Ssp Group (OTCMKTS: SSPPF) and Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Papa John’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Papa John’s Pizza shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Papa John’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ssp Group does not pay a dividend. Papa John’s Pizza pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ssp Group and Papa John’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ssp Group N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s Pizza 5.79% -366.49% 18.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ssp Group and Papa John’s Pizza, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ssp Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Papa John’s Pizza 0 7 3 0 2.30

Papa John’s Pizza has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. Given Papa John’s Pizza’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Papa John’s Pizza is more favorable than Ssp Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ssp Group and Papa John’s Pizza’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ssp Group $2.84 billion 1.48 N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s Pizza $1.78 billion 1.06 $102.29 million $2.83 19.93

Papa John’s Pizza has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ssp Group.

Summary

Papa John’s Pizza beats Ssp Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ssp Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. The company operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It also engages in rail gourmet business. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Papa John’s Pizza Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 5,199 Papa John's restaurants, which included 743 company-owned and 4,456 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

