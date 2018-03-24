Comparing Tokio Marine (TKOMY) & Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS: TKOMY) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokio Marine and Selective Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $48.40 billion 0.70 $2.52 billion $2.46 18.50 Selective Insurance Group $2.47 billion 1.38 $168.82 million $2.85 20.44

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tokio Marine and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Risk and Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.71% 5.76% 0.92% Selective Insurance Group 6.83% 11.11% 2.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tokio Marine pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Tokio Marine on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Domestic property and casualty insurance, Domestic life insurance, Overseas insurance, and Finance and others. The Domestic property and casualty insurance segment comprises underwriting property and casualty insurance in Japan and related investments. The Domestic life insurance segment comprises underwriting of life insurance in Japan and related investments. The Overseas insurance segment comprises underwriting of insurance overseas and related investments. The Finance and others segment comprises investment advisory, investment trusts services, staffing business, facility management business and nursing care services. The Company’s domestic and overseas subsidiaries are engaged in domestic non-life insurance, financial and general businesses, international insurance and domestic life insurance.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market. Its segments include Standard Commercial Lines, which consists of insurance products and services provided in the standard marketplace; Standard Personal Lines, which consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage that it writes through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP); E&S Lines, which consists of insurance products and services provided to customers not obtaining coverage in the standard marketplace, and investment segment invests insurance premiums, as well as amounts generated through its capital management strategies.

