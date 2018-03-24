Comparing tronc (TRNC) and Its Rivals

tronc (NASDAQ: TRNC) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “PUBLISHING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare tronc to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares tronc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets tronc 0.36% 53.46% 4.14% tronc Competitors 7.08% 12.17% 4.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares tronc and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio tronc $1.52 billion $5.53 million 90.12 tronc Competitors $1.40 billion $89.19 million 46.16

tronc has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. tronc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of tronc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of tronc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for tronc and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score tronc 0 0 2 0 3.00 tronc Competitors 38 205 148 10 2.32

tronc presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies have a potential downside of 3.02%. Given tronc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe tronc is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

tronc has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, tronc’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

tronc beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc., formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia. The Company also offers an array of customized marketing solutions, and publishes a number of niche products, including Hoy and El Sentinel. troncM’s media groups include the Chicago Tribune Media Group, the Los Angeles Times Media Group, the San Diego Media Group, the Sun Sentinel Media Group, the Orlando Sentinel Media Group, The Baltimore Sun Media Group, the Morning Call Media Group and the Daily Press Media Group. troncX consists of the Company’s digital revenues and related digital expenses from more than 130 digital platforms online and mobile applications.

