Comparing Universal Display (OLED) & Advantest (ATEYY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Advantest alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advantest and Universal Display, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Display 0 5 7 0 2.58

Universal Display has a consensus target price of $163.90, indicating a potential upside of 55.72%. Given Universal Display’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Advantest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Display has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 6.90% 10.68% 5.15% Universal Display 30.95% 18.80% 16.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Universal Display’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $1.37 billion 2.75 $132.06 million $0.55 39.09 Universal Display $335.63 million 14.75 $103.88 million $2.18 48.28

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Display. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advantest pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Display pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Advantest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Universal Display beats Advantest on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products, such as test handlers and device interfaces. The Company engages in research and development activities, and provides maintenance and support services associated with these products. It operates in three segments: semiconductor and component test systems, which provides customers with test system products for semiconductor industry and electronic parts industry; mechatronics systems, which provides product lines, such as test handlers, mechatronic-applied products, for handling semiconductor devices and device interfaces that serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured and operations related to nano-technology products, and services, support and others, which consists of customer solutions provided in connection with semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segment, support services, equipment lease business and others.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers. The Company has produced and sold phosphorescent emitter materials that produce red, yellow, green and light-blue light, which are combined in various ways for the display and lighting markets. It has also developed host materials for the emissive layer. The Company is a supplier of phosphorescent emitter materials to OLED product manufacturers. Phosphorescent OLEDs utilize specialized materials and device structures that allow OLEDs to emit light through a process known as phosphorescence.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.