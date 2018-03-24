Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Insider John B. Douglas, Jr. Sells 1,502 Shares

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $44,218.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CPSI stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.25. 88,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,642. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 57.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

