Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Given News Impact Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Conatus Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8741205292304 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

CNAT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 362,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $189.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. sell-side analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Given News Impact Score of 0.16” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/conatus-pharmaceuticals-cnat-given-news-impact-score-of-0-16.html.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.